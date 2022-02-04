A planned trucker protest at Queen’s Park Saturday has prompted police to close some roads in downtown Toronto and restrict parking in some areas.

Toronto police are advising residents to avoid the protest location and are urging those travelling to the core to take public transit.

Here is a list of the road closures that are now in effect:

University Avenue between College Street and Queen Street Queen’s Park Crescent between College Street and Bloor Street West College Street between Yonge Street and University Avenue Bay Street between Bloor Street West and Queen Street West.

Police said that there will be rolling closures in and around downtown Toronto. They added that Dundas Street West will remain open to traffic.

There will also be parking restrictions in effect. Police said parking enforcement officers will be patrolling these areas and vehicles will be tagged and towed.

Here is a list of areas where parking is prohibited :