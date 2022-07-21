Toronto City Council is trying for a second time to fill the seat for Ward 1- Etobicoke North after the previous councillor resigned when controversial social media posts resurfaced hours after she was appointed.

On Wednesday, council officially declared the seat vacant and said the process to find a new councillor will begin on Monday, July 25.

Last month, council appointed Rosemarie Bryan to the seat, filling the vacancy left by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s nephew Michael Ford, who was recently elected to the Ontario legislature.

However, hours after Bryan was appointed her alleged past social media activities, which appear to show her sharing anti-LGBTQ content, were brought to light.

Several councillors said they would not have voted for her to fill the seat if they had known about her posts.

Shortly after the posts resurfaced, Bryan announced that she was resigning, and said it was the best way to continue serving those who love and support her in Etobicoke North.

By law, council must fill seat vacancies when it is greater than 90 days until the next municipal election, which is set for Oct. 24.

By-elections are not permitted after March 31 in an election year.

“Council also requested that the Province of Ontario amend the City of Toronto Act so that in the event that a future Council vacancy occurs after March 31 in an election year, the City is not required to fill the vacancy,” city staff wrote in a news release on Thursday.

This request, however, will not impact the current process to fill the vacancy.

Yesterday, Premier Ford also said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa 'veto' powers that could only be overruled by a two-thirds vote by their respective city councils. If implemented, the move could potentially help fill vacant council seats faster.

Individuals who meet the required criteria to be a city councillor for Ward 1 can register as a candidate, and then council will vote to appoint someone.

Candidates must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older, not legally prohibited from voting or from holding municipal office, and a Toronto resident, or own or rent property in Toronto (or be the spouse of the owner or renter).

All nominations must be filed in person at the City Clerk's City Hall office, and all submitted forms and documents will be made available to the public.

For those interested in the position, a virtual information session will be held on Aug. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Applications for the vacancy will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and close at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

On Aug.15, council will meet and speak to the applicants, in-person or remotely, and will vote to fill the vacancy.

Whoever is appointed to the position will serve the remainder of the term of office until it ends on Nov. 14.