

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A former Toronto tutor is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage student.

According to police, the suspect was employed at the Oxford Learning Centre at 44 St. Clair Avenue East and was tutoring a 15-year-old girl at the centre this year.

Investigators allege that the man began communicating with the student through text messages and social media.

Police say he eventually met the girl outside of the centre, which Oxford Learning Centre’s policies prohibit.

The tutor, police allege, sexually assaulted the teen on several occasions.

On May 1, Toronto police say the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Toronto resident Yue (Alex) Yu, was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 years.

Police say Yu has been a tutor since 2005 and has also done private tutoring for university and high school students.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Yu is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse on May 31 at 10 a.m.