

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 37-year-old Toronto tutor has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

According to police, on Nov. 4 the suspect was tutoring the girl at her residence when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre were contacted and conducted an investigation.

On Wednesday, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Desire Waffo Tamwo, was arrested and charged.

He faces one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Tamwo is expected to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Police say the accused has been employed at Tutor Doctor, which provides in-home tutoring services, since November 2016.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.