

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have laid charges against a tutor in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, the suspect was independently employed as a tutor in the Smithfield area and worked out of his home near Lexington Avenue and Martingrove Road.

Police said the victim attended the suspect’s home between August 2016 and October 2018 and communicated with her through texting and social media platforms.

Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions.

In a news release Wednesday, police said a suspect was arrested on March 1 by members of the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre.

Nitinkumar Joshi, 55, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 28.

Police said the suspect is known to tutor outside his home to both high school and university students.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.