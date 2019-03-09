

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, warning of high levels of air pollution that have developed over the northern and eastern parts of the city.

The weather agency says that “light winds and stagnating weather conditions” have resulted in increasing levels of “fine particles and nitrogen dioxide” in some parts of Toronto.

They say that the higher than normal levels of air pollution are expected to persist for several hours before subsiding later this morning.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted,” the special air quality statement reads. “Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.”

Freezing rain also possible

In addition to the air quality statement, the city is also under a special weather statement ahead of rain and possible freezing rain that is expected to begin tonight.

Environment Canada says that the rain will begin falling late this evening or after midnight and continue until late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon. They say that a total rainfall of 15 to 25 milimetres is expected, though some of that could come in the form of freezing rain.

“In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, this precipitation could fall briefly as freezing rain before temperatures rise above zero,” the special weather statement warns.

Environment Canada says that the rainfall on Sunday morning will be accompanied by heavy winds that could gust up to 70 to 80 km/h.

They say that the messy weather is associated with a Colorado Low that will be tracking through the region on Sunday.