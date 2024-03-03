Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto, as near net zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

In its advisory, the national weather agency says that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the advisory reads.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, with a cloudy day ahead. There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning, and eastern wind gusts will reach 20 km/h early this afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 8 C today.

Fog patches are expected to develop again this evening, when temperatures will drop to a low of plus 4 C.