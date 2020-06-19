

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





A heat warning has been issued for Toronto as temperatures are expected to rise significantly this Father’s Day weekend.

Environment Canada warned that daytime temperatures on Saturday and Sunday—possibly extending into Monday—will range from 29 C to 22 C.

On Friday, the weather agency also said that overnight temperatures will range between 17 C and 20 C.

The City of Toronto has said that 15 emergency cooling centres will be open starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the entire duration of the heat warning.

.@environmentca has declared a Heat Warning for Toronto for Saturday, June 20 through to Sunday, June 21. Starting at 11 a.m. on June 20, the City of Toronto will open 15 Emergency Cooling Centres (ECCs) for the duration of the Heat Warning. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 19, 2020

“Extreme heat is associated with negative health impacts ranging from heat stress to heat stroke and death,” the city said in a statement Friday evening.

“During periods of hot weather, the safety of all residents is the priority.”

The city has launched an interactive map online for people looking for an emergency cooling centre near them.

An interactive map is available to help those who need to locate an Emergency Cooling Centre near them: https://t.co/yciEyZBSmm. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 19, 2020

“The emergency cooling centres will offer a publically accessible, air-conditioned place for residents to rest indoors and receive a cool drink,” the city said.

“Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat will be on hand. Strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All the centres will operate during the heat warnings from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. except the Metro Hall located 55 John street, which will run 24 hours.