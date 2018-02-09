

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of an afternoon snowfall that they say could “significantly affect” your commute home.

According to the weather agency, the entire Greater Toronto Area is expected to receive between four and eight centimetres of snow with 10 centimetres possible in “one or two localities.”

The snow is expected to begin later this morning and last into the evening.

“Motorists should plan extra time to reach their destination due to poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow on untreated roads and occasional reduced visibility in snow,” the special weather statement reads.

The snow is expect to stop falling sometime this evening, though more messy weather is on the way for the city.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says the city will receive another five centimetres of snow on Saturday and between four and eight centimetres on Sunday before a milder air mass moves in for the start of next week.

“We are going to get three rounds of snow and while none of them are going to be particularly unbelievable, combined it could bring 15 to 20 centimetres,” he said.