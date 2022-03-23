Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways tonight.

The weather agency says that rainfall amounts totalling 10 to 20 millimetres will fall between late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

It says that the rainfall will also be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

It says those winds could result in some localized power outages.

The special weather statement replaces a previous advisory that had warned of the possibility for freezing rain earlier in the day.

Environment Canada says that with temperatures above the freezing mark, there is no longer a risk of freezing rain locally.

The rain is supposed to end sometime Thursday morning.

Overcast skies and a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Thursday.