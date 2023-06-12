A special weather statement is sweeping across southern Ontario on Monday as heavy rain showers the province.

Environment Canada is forecasting 30 to 50 millimeters of rain with higher amounts possible.

��️A special weather statement has been issued for portions of southern and central Ontario. Rain is expected tonight, ending Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected with locally higher amounts possible.��️



Alerts��https://t.co/D6gycvufhS#ONwx #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/4FeJ5VqC48 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 11, 2023

The damp weather is expected to taper off on Monday afternoon with the heaviest rainfall anticipated in the morning.

A watershed conditions statement has been issued in Toronto with higher than normal water levels due to the total rainfall expected.

“The combination of slippery, unstable banks, and changing water levels could create hazardous conditions in and near rivers or other water bodies,” Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said in a statement on Monday.

“Avoid all recreational activities in or around water at this time.”

Watershed statements are released when conditions near bodies of water are dangerous, but flooding is not expected. It is in effect until midday Tuesday.