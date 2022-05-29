It will be a hot and humid start to the week in Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and surrounding areas for the “first heat event of the season.”

The federal weather agency says temperatures will hover around the 30 C mark on Monday and Tuesday. It noted that areas along the lakeshore will be cooler.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada said in its advisory. “Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses.”

Relief from the heat will come Wednesday as cooler air is expected to arrive for the first day of June.

It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 26 C.

On Thursday, people heading to the polls to cast their votes should expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21 C. Sunny conditions will continue on Friday with a high of 19 C.