Those heading out on the roads are being advised to use caution as Toronto sees its first blast of winter weather this season.

Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Toronto and most of the GTA on Tuesday as snow blanketed the city. The city’s first snowfall of the season comes courtesy of a low-pressure system which made its way over Lake Erie overnight.

“Easterly winds off Lake Ontario are expected to enhance this snowfall for much of the Golden Horseshoe, significantly reducing visibilities in heavy snowfall,” the agency said.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected in Toronto. But Environment Canada warned that “there is a potential for snowfall amounts to exceed 10 cm in a few locales.”

The agency urged people to exercise caution amid a return to winter weather.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the statement read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility.”

A high of 4 C is expected in Toronto Tuesday, with periods of light snow continuing into Wednesday.