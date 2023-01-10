The City of Toronto’s 2023 spending plan has been unveiled by Mayor John Tory and will see property taxes increased by 5.5 per cent, bringing the total to seven per cent for residential owners if approved by council.

The 2023 proposal is the first to be introduced under Tory’s new so-called “strong mayor” powers, which allow Tory to veto amendments to the budget presented by council. However, a veto can be overturned if two-thirds of council members (16 votes) oppose it.

The increase, which is below the city’s rate of inflation of 6.5 per cent, would also see a 2.75 per cent hike for commercial properties.

Tory’s proposed 2023 residential tax hike dwarfs the 2.9 per cent increase introduced in 2022 -- the highest of his tenure at the time.

In 2021, the residential tax increase was 0.7 per cent, the lowest of Tory’s time in office.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.