

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto-based violin teacher who taught pupils across the GTA, including children, is facing charges that he allegedly downloaded and made available child pornography.

Toronto police say that on Wednesday they searched a home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

They allege a man who resides in that home “accessed, possessed and made available child pornography.”

As a result, a suspect identified as 53-year-old Eskender Bekmambetov was charged with five offences including two counts of child porn possession and make available child pornography.

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say he taught violin to children and adults in his home, in homes across the GTA and at music schools in the Bolton area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-8500.