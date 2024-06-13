Toronto will see gusty wind and storms starting Thursday evening as the temperature starts to heat up in the city.

“Today will be very warm and muggy with increasing clouds and the risk of local p.m. showers and late day/evening storm,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said, adding today’s high will reach 28 C.

According to Environment Canada, the gusts will start at approximately 1 p.m. and reach speeds of 50km/h. The wind will be joined by a risk of thunderstorms starting at 4 p.m., which stretches well into Thursday night.

Lingering showers will continue to pass through the area overnight and produce a high of 24 C on Friday.

“A few isolated showers may pop up Friday. But, bright and pleasant weather is on the way for the start of the weekend,” Coulter said.

Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies with a breezy wind and a high of 24 C. Sunday’s Father’s Day forecast is expected to be cloudy with a risk of showers in the evening and a high of 24 C.

Things will really heat up on Monday, when the temperature could reach 31 C, but will feel like 37 with the humidity. The heat will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday when the highs are expected to reach 32 and 33 C, respectively.