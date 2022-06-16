A number of road closures are set to be in effect in Toronto this weekend as several special events, festivals and construction are expected to take place.

If you are going out this weekend, here’s what you need to know.

EVENTS

Taste of Little Italy: College Street will be closed between Bathurst and Shaw streets from 3 p.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed on Saturday between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. from west of Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue.

Yorkville Exotic Car Show: Bloor Street West will be closed from Avenue Road to Bay Street on Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

ACTIVETO

The following ActiveTO closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday:

Bayview Avenue will be closed from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square.

River Street will be closed from Bayview Avenue to Spruce Street.

The Meadoway will be closed between Brimley Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

TTC

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations this weekend due to track work. The TTC says shuttle buses will be operating.

The transit agency adds that there may be adjustments to some TTC bus and streetcar services to accommodate special events this weekend.

CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES

The following road restrictions for critical infrastructure work may impact travel throughout the weekend:

The Don Valley Parkway southbound curb lane will be closed from Bloor Street to Gerrard Street on Saturday from 12:01 to 6 a.m. to facilitate borehole work. Two southbound lanes will be maintained.

The Don Valley Parkway southbound lane from Queen Street to Eastern Avenue will be closed on Saturday from 12:01 to 6 a.m. to facilitate borehole work. One southbound lane will be maintained.

Yonge Street northbound and southbound lanes from the Esplanade to Lake Shore Boulevard continue to be closed to facilitate ongoing bridge construction. Bike lanes in both directions will be maintained.

Lake Shore Boulevard northbound and southbound access to Simcoe Street is closed, and Lake Shore Boulevard eastbound and westbound from Simcoe Street to York Street is reduced to a single lane on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to facilitate an Enbridge gas main replacement.

Jarvis Street from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East, including Ted Rogers Way, is reduced to one lane in each direction for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and intersection safety modifications.

Wellesley Street East from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at this intersection.

WEATHER

According to Environment Canada, sunny conditions are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Toronto, with a high of 20 C.