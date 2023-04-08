An 18-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal December shooting of Jai Parker-Ford.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service Saturday said that 18-year-old Brianna Warner, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder earlier that day.

The charges have not been proven in court.

On Dec. 16, 2022, at around 4:45 a.m., police say Parker-Ford was found with life-threatening gunshot injuries in an apartment building near Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park Road and subsequently rushed to hospital. He died from his injuries three days later.

Warner is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday at 10 a.m., virtually.