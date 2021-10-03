Toronto Police Services (TPS) have made an arrest in connection with an incident in which a man received threatening calls after performing a religious ceremony.

Toronto resident Umananthini Nishanathan, 47, has been charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of criminal harassment.

On Sept. 28, officers responded to a threatening call in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police say that a man performed a religious ceremony and, as a result, received numerous threatening phone calls.

Following an investigation, Nishanathan was arrested on Oct. 1. She is set to attend court on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100.