Toronto police have arrested a woman who allegedly threatened specific members of the Nigerian community in an online post.

Police said they received a call for a threatening incident on Aug. 28.

The woman allegedly posted online content on or about Aug. 25 threatening death.

On Sunday, police arrested 46-year-old Amaka Sonnberger. She has been charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.