Toronto woman charged for allegedly making online threats against members of Nigerian community
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Sunday, September 1, 2024 9:35PM EDT
Toronto police have arrested a woman who allegedly threatened specific members of the Nigerian community in an online post.
Police said they received a call for a threatening incident on Aug. 28.
The woman allegedly posted online content on or about Aug. 25 threatening death.
On Sunday, police arrested 46-year-old Amaka Sonnberger. She has been charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
