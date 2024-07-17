A Toronto woman has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man in Newmarket earlier this week.

York Regional Police said they received a call about an injured person at an apartment complex near Main Street and Millard Avenue on Sunday evening.

When they arrived, officers found 36-year-old Blake Bibby stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested and charged Mckenzie Gill of Toronto with second-degree murder.

Police said the suspect and the victim were known to each other but did not disclose how they knew one another.

Homicide investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).