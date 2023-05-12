A Toronto woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly fled from police in a vehicle, nearly striking multiple officers.

On April 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Durham Regional Police officers approached an address near the intersection of Brennan Road and Daniels Crescent in Ajax to attempt to arrest a wanted woman.

As officers approached, she allegedly fled in a vehicle, striking other vehicles and narrowly missing striking police officers.

On May 9, the DRPS Offender Management Unit and the Tactical Support Unit executed a search warrant at another address in Ajax, where the woman was taken into custody without incident.

Zeanka Morin, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

She was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this suspect or these incidents is asked to contact Durham police.