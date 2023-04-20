A Toronto woman has been hospitalized after being attacked by her own dog on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Ivan Road in Scarborough at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police said. The dog involved belongs to the woman, they added.

Paramedics confirmed the attack left the woman in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto Animal Services is on the scene. CTV News Toronto has reached out to animal services for further information but has yet to receive a response.