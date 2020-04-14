The city provided a snapshot Tuesday of how fast it is consuming its current supply of personal protective equipment and how long that stock would hold up in a worst-case scenario.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who is heading the city’s emergency response to the pandemic, provided a rundown on the numbers at a news conference.

At the moment, Toronto is going through 1,600 N-95 respirator masks per day; 23,560 surgical masks per day; 17,500 isolation gowns per day; and 2,820 face shields per day.

Pegg said the majority of the city’s N-95 respirators are used by first responders in a pre-hospital setting, while the majority of the other equipment is being used within long-term care homes and shelters.

Gloves, while also essential, remain in constant supply, Pegg said.

While the city has enough PPE to meet it current consumption needs for 26 days, that number drops to just eight days in a worst-case scenario.

“Our emergency operations centre has been working hard on the development of ‘worst case scenario’ plans on a number of fronts,” Pegg said.

He explained that the worst case scenario refers to a situation in which each city-owned long-term care and shelter facility were in full COVID-19 outbreak mode and where community spread of COVID-19 is driving a high volume of pre-hospital care emergency response.

In a worst-case scenario, Pegg said, the city would consume 5,140 n-95 respirators per day; 49,800 surgical masks per day; 48,000 isolation gowns per day; and 9,400 face shields per day.

The face shields would be the first item to run out, followed by isolation gowns, surgical masks and respirators.

Toronto’s current PPE inventory levels are as follows:

N-95 respirators: We have 107 days of inventory at today's consumption rate and 33 days of inventory under worst case scenario consumption rates

Surgical masks: We have 52 days of inventory at today's consumption rate and 25 days at worst case scenario

Isolation gowns: We have 51 days of inventory at today's consumption rate and 18 days at worst case scenario consumption rates

Face shields: We have 26 days of inventory at today's consumption rate and 8 days at worst case scenario

The numbers mean that at current supply rates, the city would start to run short of equipment at just over a week in a worst-case scenario.

Pegg said that city’s chief financial officer continues to work with the province on the PPE supply chain and sourcing of the items.

“As we have discussed before, the availability of quality PPE continues to be a very real global challenge, and we are continuing to work with our provincial partners to ensure that our PPE needs continue to be met,” Pegg said.

The city is continuing to ask anyone with additional inventory to get in touch to donate at donate@toronto.ca.