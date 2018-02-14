

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Zoo has developed a shortlist of names for the zoo’s two new baby rhinos but wants Torontonians to have the final say.

Members of the public can vote online for one of three names selected by wildlife staff for a male white rhino calf, born to mother Zohari on Dec. 24, and a greater one-horned male rhino, born to mom Ashakiran on Jan. 4.

Zoo staff members have selected Kwesi, Theodore, and Matumaini as possible names for the white rhino calf and Kavi, Kiran, and Genda for the greater one-horned male rhino.

Both calves are “doing well” and growing quickly, according to Ryan Hegarty, a wildlife care keeper.

The greater one-horned rhino calf, Hegarty added, is growing faster than his older brother Nandu did.

“He’s a lot more brave and bold. He’s very curious of us keepers. He comes over to us quite a bit,” Hegarty told CP24 Wednesday.

Torontonians will have until Feb. 28 to cast their ballot.