

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo says one of its critically endangered orangutans is pregnant - the first such pregnancy at the zoo in 15 years.

The organization says the mother is Sekali, a 29-year-old Sumatran orangutan, and the father is 15-year-old Budi. Both were born at the zoo.

It says the pair was introduced in February and the pregnancy was confirmed in August.

Exciting news ���� Sekali and Budi are expecting!



29-year-old Sumatran orangutan Sekali and 15-year-old Budi were paired at the recommendation of the AZA Species Survival Plan, and we are thrilled to further contribute to the future of this critically endangered species. pic.twitter.com/wDXO6qOjmq — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) October 7, 2021

The zoo says orangutan pregnancies can be detected just like human ones, using an over-the-counter pregnancy test, and staff trained Sekali to pee in a cup.

It says orangutan pregnancies are slightly shorter than ones for a human and Sekali is due in April.

The zoo says it will be the first orangutan birth at its facility since 2006.

(The Canadian Press)