Toronto Zoo says endangered orangutan is pregnant, due to give birth in April
Endangered orangutans Sekali and Budi are seen here at the Toronto Zoo. (YouTube/Toronto Zoo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 7, 2021 7:27AM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo says one of its critically endangered orangutans is pregnant - the first such pregnancy at the zoo in 15 years.
The organization says the mother is Sekali, a 29-year-old Sumatran orangutan, and the father is 15-year-old Budi. Both were born at the zoo.
It says the pair was introduced in February and the pregnancy was confirmed in August.
The zoo says orangutan pregnancies can be detected just like human ones, using an over-the-counter pregnancy test, and staff trained Sekali to pee in a cup.
It says orangutan pregnancies are slightly shorter than ones for a human and Sekali is due in April.
The zoo says it will be the first orangutan birth at its facility since 2006.
