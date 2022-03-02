Toronto is entering a “new phase of the pandemic” and residents can now look forward to “restoring” aspects of our lives that previously had to be put on hold to keep people safe, the city’s top doctor says.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villla made the comment during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon as she reflected on “two very long years” of dealing with COVID-19.

She said that while the pandemic isn’t over, improving public health indicators do mean that Torontonians can “begin to live more fulsome lives with COVID” than they have previously.

She also said that the city can begin to contemplate “gradually loosening restrictions that just a few short weeks ago were so necessary,” including its mask bylaw currently set to expire in April.

“We can begin to restore aspects of our lives that were necessary to change to keep ourselves and each other safe,” she said. “This news for some is a welcome relief and this news for others is very difficult, especially for those who are at higher risk, like seniors or immunocompromised individuals, as they will need to continue to practice more strict personal protective measures. Still, we need to find a way to gradually restore activities that contribute to our overall health and well-being.”

LIBRARY VACCINE CLINICS PLANNED

Toronto’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has steadily declined since early January and now stands at 228.

The number is an underestimate of the true degree of transmission because of the limited access to PCR testing but still points to a fourth wave that is now well past its peak.

Speaking with reporters, de Villa said that going forward residents will have to make “different choices based on what is right for them” amid the reality that COVID-19 is likely to be with us for “the foreseeable future.”

But she said that people should be able to live “more fulsome lives” once again, perhaps for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March, 2020.

At the same time public health officials are accelerating their efforts to get more residents vaccinated.

On Wednesday Toronto Public Health announced that it will hold 22 walk-in vaccine clinics at 12 library branches over the next two weeks as part of a new campaign dubbed “Vax and Read.”

It also said that it will begin using live agents to contact approximately 40,000 people in 13 priority neighbourhoods who have gotten two doses of vaccine but have not yet received their booster dose.

The city has previously experimented with text messages and robocalls, alongside going door-to-door in some neighbourhoods, but has not previously called people directly using live agents from its call centres.

“I am feeling very good these days about where we are and all the things we've achieved,” Mayor John Tory said during Wednesday’s briefing. “The city is united. You can’t have a city that is less than united if 90 per cent of people have done something together. They have gone out at different times, in different ways in different places and got vaccinated and that has unified us. Now we just have to continue to make sure we do the extra work through Vaccine TO to safeguard the health of those who have not yet done all that they could do and to make sure that this that has a lasting and positive impact on the recovery of our city.”