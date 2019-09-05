

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Torontonians have a more favourable opinion of their municipal government than residents in every other major Canadian city with the exception of Edmonton but most of them still don’t believe that they can influence its direction or decisions, a new poll has found.

Leger Research polled 1,564 Canadians about their attitudes towards their cities and their municipal governments as part of an annual study conducted in partnership with the public relations company Argyle Group.

The poll found that 50 per cent of Torontonians have a favourable opinion of their municipal government compared to 21 per cent who had a negative opinion. The remaining 29 per cent weren’t sure.

The percentage of residents to express a favourable opinion of their municipal governments was lower than in Edmonton (54 per cent) but higher than the other cities surveyed – Montreal (44 per cent), Vancouver (40 per cent), Calgary (39 per cent) and Ottawa (38 per cent).

It was also slightly above the Canada-wide average of 47 per cent.

Of course, there are still lessons to be gleaned from the data by Toronto’s municipal leaders.

While 51 per cent of respondents in Toronto said that they trust their local government, a much lower percentage said that they felt as though they could influence its direction or decisions (39 per cent).

The engagement of Torontonians with their municipal government was also much lower overall than in some of the other cities surveyed.

Only 12 per cent of Torontonians said that they participate in public meetings or other events compared to 19 per cent in Edmonton and 14 per cent in Vancouver.

Torontonians were also less likely to call government information lines (10 per cent), visit the city website (34 per cent) or follow city leaders on social media (18 per cent) than residents in some of the other cities surveyed.

“There’s a sense that local governments care for us, but perhaps could care more about us – and give their residents a much stronger voice in the decisions that affect them,” Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch said in a press release accompanying the study. “This study is a clarion call for more public engagement – particularly from new Canadians.”

The poll was conducted in July and is considered accurate to within 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.