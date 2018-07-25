

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Residents of Toronto's Greektown will attend another vigil tonight to mourn two people who were killed and 13 others left wounded in a horrific shooting on Sunday.

They will be joined by Mayor John Tory at 7 p.m. at a local church before they walk along Danforth Avenue bearing lanterns and candles.

On Monday evening, Toronto police identified a 10-year-old girl who was killed in the attack as Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ont. Police said in a news release that her family is asking for privacy while they grieve her death.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said the city would lower its flags to honour the girl and that the community north of Toronto had been shaken and hurt by this "senseless act of violence."

Reese Fallon, 18, who recently graduated from high school and was preparing to study nursing at Hamilton's McMaster University in the fall, was also killed in the attack. Photos of the young woman have been left at makeshift memorials along Danforth Avenue.

A fountain in the Alexander the Great Parkette has become one of the main places for people to leave flowers, candles and messages.

"The people here are very friendly and it's a very loving community," said Marlene Julien. "What I see here is very touching."

She said it's important that the community comes together because residents of Greektown need support and positivity.

"We really need to embrace the opportunity to make a change," said Julien. "We just need to bring back our peaceful Toronto that we had before."

On Tuesday evening, heavy rain and a thunderstorm forced pedestrians to seek shelter in restaurants and bars on the Danforth.

7 Numbers restaurant at Danforth Avenue and Bowden Street was packed with customers happily drinking and eating with occasional mention of the gunman who was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with police just steps away.

Earl D'Almeida said he felt it was important to eat at a restaurant on the Danforth to support the community and local businesses.

"We're here to show that we're not scared and that we're going to pick ourselves up and the community up."

Activity in the area had largely come to a halt after Faisal Hussain, 29, fired indiscriminately at pedestrians and restaurant patrons.

He died after an exchange of gunfire with police but it remains unclear whether he took his own life or was killed by police.