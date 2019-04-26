

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory will hold a press conference this morning to announce the details of a gun buyback program.

The launch of the program comes about two weeks after the federal government released a summary of its consultations on the prospect of banning the private ownership of handguns and assault-style weapons.

That summary revealed that a majority of respondents did not support the idea, despite calls from city councils in Montreal and Toronto in support of it.

"A wide range of approaches and ideas were discussed, which suggests that a multifaceted approach is needed to address this issue rather than implementing a ban in isolation," the report said.

According to a press release from the Toronto Police Service, the gun buyback program is intended to “help create a safer city by reducing the number of unwanted guns.”

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.