

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory has launched a special task force in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak that he says is having a “devastating impact” on the city’s economy.

In a news release issued early Monday morning, Tory said that the task force “will identify immediate and longer-term economic recovery strategies for residents and businesses, with a focus on supporting those segments of the economy that are most strongly impacted by COVID-19, such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment.”

He said that as part of the task force’s work, he will be conducting conference calls with “with groups of key stakeholders, beginning today with representatives from the hospitality and film sectors.

Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson and Budget Chief Gary Crawford will also be participating in the calls.

"These are unprecedented times and we must take unprecedented action to help our residents and our economy now and in the future,” Tory said in the release. “We will get through this pandemic by listening to our professional medical experts. I'm confident we will get through the economic impact of this pandemic by listening to people and doing the smart, responsible things we can do to help them. I want every resident and every business in this city to know that your mayor and your city government have your back."

Five immediate measures

Tory said that the purpose of the task force will be to “quickly determine what current supports and stimulus work needs to be done” to protect the city’s economy.

There are, however, several immediate measures that the city will take to provide some economic relief in the interim.

Tory said that the city will be providing businesses with a grace period for tax and other City of Toronto payments for at least the next 30 days and will also be calling on the provincial and federal governments to wave the penalties for business owners failing to remit HST on time.

He said that the city will also be “establishing a substantial contingency fund to support businesses and affected group” and will expand its small business advisory services to further assist business which are hurting.

As well, Tory committed to ensuring that workers are paid for shifts that were planned for city-run daycares, museums, and recreation centres, which are now shuttered.