

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory has written an open letter to Premier Doug Ford, asking him to “hit the pause button” on plans to slash the size of Toronto city council which he says are being pushed through “without meaningful consultation of any kind.”

Ford announced on July 27 that his government would reduce the number of municipal wards from 47 to 25 in time for October’s election, plunging an ongoing campaign into chaos.

In defending the changes, Ford claimed that he “consulted with thousands of people right across the city” but in his letter Tory took issue with the lack of any sort of formal public consultation process.

The mayor noted that the a years-long boundary review process prompted the city to expand the number of wards from 44 to 47 ahead of the Oct. 22 election and while he said that he was opposed to any increase in the number of councillors, he “at least respected the fact that the recommendation was the result of an extensive process including the public.”

“Something as fundamentally important as an election – a primary mechanism of civic democracy – should not be changed without public input and in the absence of a clear process or robust understanding of public impacts and costs,” he wrote. “In light of this lack of any public consultation, I urge you to consider putting the process on hold to allow for a referendum so we can let the people speak. To me, hitting the pause button is a sign of strength. I would respectfully suggest that the legitimacy of your government’s position dramatically increases if supported by a legitimate process.”

Ford has called Toronto city hall “the most dysfunctional political arena in the country” and has suggested that fewer councillors will allow decisions to be made more quickly.

He has also suggested that slashing the size of council could save the city $25 million over four years, however it is likely that additional staffing costs related to larger wards could cut into those savings.

In his letter, Tory says that no party raised the prospect of slashing the size of Toronto council during the recent election campaign and in his view “no party has a mandate for such unilateral action.”

He said the legislation, as proposed, “is contrary to common sense in terms of both the practicality of altering a live election process and in terms of our ongoing provincial-municipal relationship.”

He also said that it is “contrary to the spirit of the City of Toronto Act” and “possibly contrary to the law,” something that he said that city lawyers are currently looking into.

“I believe the 2018 municipal election should proceed according to the legislation that is currently in place including, the City of Toronto Act and the Municipal Elections Act,” he wrote.

Numerous members of city council have previously slammed Ford's plan as "anti-democratic”and "unfair," though a coaltion of nine coucnillors have spoken out in favour of it.

Ford’s announcement on July 27 came just hours ahead of a registration deadline for candidates for council. He has said that the registration period will be reopened until Sept. 14.