

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory wants the city to take legal action in the wake of an auditor general report that suggested that some privately contracted tree maintenance crews were billing the city for work that wasn’t actually completed.

The report, which will be considered by the city’s audit committee on Friday, is based on an analysis of the GPS records for the vehicles used by 28 privately contracted tree maintenance crews.

The analysis revealed that those crews billed the city for an average of 4.5 hours of work each day; however 1.7 of the reported work hours were not supported by the GPS data.

During that time, the report said that some of the vehicles went to locations other than the assigned tree service locations, such as coffee shops, plazas or residential houses.

The report pegged the loss in productivity from the apparent scam at approximately $2.6 million.

“The apparent finding of work paid for but not done raises issues of serious possible misconduct amounting to the ripping off of the city government and therefore by extension the city's taxpayers,” Tory said in an open letter sent to Audit Committee Chair Stephen Holyday on Tuesday. “Accordingly, I would like to request that your committee give consideration at its meeting to commencing legal action, based on the evidence available, to recover money paid to these outside private firms for work not done.”

Romeo-Beehler is recommending that the city take several steps aimed at ensuring that it only pays firms for legitimate work going forward, including regular reviews that compare time log data with GPS records.

Tory, however, said that the city must go even further.

He said that should the audit committee decide that the evidence supports what the report is suggesting, it should not only sue the firms involved but consider disqualifying them from ever doing business with the city again.

“This will put all city suppliers on notice that this kind of rip off will not be tolerated,” he said in the open letter.

Tory says issues should have been discovered sooner

Romeo-Beehler’s report found issues with daily logs filled out by 28 of the 45 privately contracted crews responsible for tree maintenance.

Tory conceded that the issues “should have been found sooner” while speaking with reporters on Tuesday afternoon but he said that the key will be how the city responds.

“I guess there aren’t too big organizations out there that achieve perfection in terms of trying to keep tabs on everything that is going on. That is why you have auditors, so they can find things like this. The real key now is are we going to act to make sure it doesn’t happen going forward,” he said.