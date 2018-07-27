

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that Premier Doug Ford’s plan to slash the size of city council almost in half is “not right,” “not fair” and ought to be the subject of a referendum.

Tory made the comment to reporters at a news conference at city hall on Friday morning, just hours after learning about the proposed shakeup through a story in the Toronto Star and a phone conversation with Ford that occurred only after that story was published.

According to the report in the Star, Ford plans to slash the number of councillors from a planned 47 to 25 and will do so in time for the Oct. 22 municipal election, plunging the ongoing campaign into chaos.

The newspaper is also reporting that the premier plans to cancel planned regional chair elections in Peel and York, effectively halting the campaigns of former PC party leader Patrick Brown and former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca.

“This is not right, this is not fair, it is not respectful of the people and it is not a proper process to be followed when it comes to a major decision having to do with our democracy,” Tory said.

Number of wards was subject of years-long review

The number of wards was supposed to increase from 44 to 47 in time for this year’s municipal election following a years-long boundary review process that included extensive public consultation.

As part of that review, a slimmed down council of 25 members in which ward boundaries would mirror existing federal ridings was considered but ultimately dismissed.

A report from May, 2016 noted that “only a very small number of councillors and the public supported” that scenario.” The report also said that the model would not meet the “test of effective representation going forward,” as the population of the 25 wards would vary from 96,614 to 135,298 by 2026.

On Friday, Tory said that while he is open to having “a discussion about the size of council,” he can’t support a process in which a “gigantic decision about the City of Toronto” is “rammed down our throats without a single second of public consultations.”

“They promised to be a government for the people, they campaigned on that every day and so I would say to the premier and his government, be true to your words. If you are truly a government for the people than let’s put this question to the people and let them decide,” he said.

Tory said that he plans to move a motion at today’s meeting of city council asking the city clerk to hold a referendum on the prospect of reducing the size of city council to 25.

He said that he will also seek a legal opinion on whether the province is within its rights to unilaterally alter the size of city council.

“While I don’t question that the province has very broad authority to deal with the City of Toronto there are words in different statutes that may allow for us to assert very forcefully the notion that there is some degree of cooperation and consultation that is expected and required here,” he said.

Matlow calls plan ‘anti-democratic’

After the news of the cuts surfaced on Thursday night, Ward 22 St. Paul’s Coun. Josh Matlow called them “anti-democratic” and “reckless” while Ward 14 Parkdale Coun. Gord Perks accused Ford of “taking a wrecking ball to democracy.”

A handful of other councillors, however, said that they would support the changes.

“I think that we waste a lot of time and money with the much larger council,” Ward 7 York West Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti told CP24 on Friday morning. “I think a smaller council will allow us to get to the really important issues a lot faster than we do now and deal with them. And I think there will be less politics at city hall.”

According to the Star, Ford may table legislation as early as Monday to alter the size of Toronto’s city council.

The deadline to register as a candidate for the Oct. 22 election is technically 2 p.m. today; however the nomination period would likely have to be extended if the changes go through.