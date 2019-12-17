

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that the future success of the city will largely hinge on members of city council having the “courage” to sign off on a property tax hike that will raise billions for transit and housing.

Tory made the comment to reporters at city hall on Tuesday morning as members of council began debating Tory’s proposal to increase and extend an existing levy on property taxes known as the city building fund.

The levy, first introduced in 2017, was supposed to max out at a cumulative increase of 2.5 per cent by 2021 but Tory wants council to approve additional increases of 1 per cent in 2020 and 2021 and 1.5 per cent in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. That will add up to a cumulative increase of 10.5 per cent once fully phased in.

“This is the best way forward given the current political climate and the true lack of revenue tools realistically available to us to raise billions of dollars for transit and housing,” Tory said. “There was no real choice given the limitations imposed upon us on how we can raise revenues and doing nothing on these vital multibillion-dollar transit and housing plans was never an option.”

The 1.5 per cent hike to the levy in 2020 will only cost the average homeowner an extra $43, though that number will go up to $280 starting in 2025.

By increasing and extending the city building levy, the municipality will in turn be able to borrow up to $6.6 billion.

That money will then be solely used to pay for transit and affordable housing with a large chunk of it expected to go towards the city’s share of a new 10-year affordable housing plan, which will also be considered by council today.

Speaking with reporters prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Tory said that while the city has been successful in finding $891 million in savings in its budget over the last five years it needs “billions” to properly invest in transit and housing.

He said that the money realized through the increase to the city building levy will allow him to seek matching funds from the provincial and federal governments, something that he said he will be “relentless” in pushing for.

“I am conscious of the fact that there is affordability issues that a lot of people face in the city but I think if we don’t build the transit and we don’t build the housing those issues will only get worse,” he said. “We can’t afford not to make these investments.”

‘Five or 10 years too late’

Tory told reporters that he believes members of council are generally supportive of the tax hike because they recognize “the crucial nature” of the investment that is needed in transit and housing.

In fact, in recent years several councillors have pushed for above-inflationary tax increases to fund infrastructure, only to be rebuffed by Tory.

“Frankly we are five or 10 years too late,” Coun. Gord Perks told CP24 during a break in Tuesday’s meeting. “Part of the reason that we are in the crisis that we are in right now is over the last 10 years the city has been asking you to pay less in taxes than you used to so this mostly just catches us up with where we used to be and brings us closer to where other municipalities are in terms of their property taxes. We are still going to be among the lowest.”