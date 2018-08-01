

Chris Fox, CP24.com





John Tory will hold a campaign event in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, where he is expected to make a commitment to limit any property tax increase to at or below the rate of inflation should he be re-elected.

Tory is expected to make the announcement during a 9:30 a.m. news conference at a home on Rouge Hills Drive, which is near Port Union Road and Highway 401.

The four-year commitment mimics one that Tory made during his 2014 campaign. While he has fulfilled that commitment with property tax increases that have hovered around two per cent, some councillors have criticized him for not considering higher tax increases in order to pay for badly needed services.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.

There are 35 candidates who have registered to run, though former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat is Tory’s only high profile challenger.