

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is expected to make an announcement alongside federal officials Monday morning about an infrastructure plan to guard against erosion at the city's waterfront.

The announcement is set to take place at Humber Bay Park West in Mimico at 10:30 a.m.

A number of Toronto-area MPs and councilors are expected to attend, as well as officials from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

There have been concerns about the environmental impact of record water levels in Lake Ontario. A number of popular Toronto beaches have also recently seen high ecoli levels following storms.

Officials are expected to take questions form the media following the announcement.