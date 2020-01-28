

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto Mayor John Tory is hosting a group of GTA mayors, police chiefs, and federal and provincial leaders at city hall Tuesday, as the Trudeau government says one of its main priorities is to pass new gun legislation.

The group will meet Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. as the region continues to suffer from elevated levels of gun violence.

The meeting comes as the federal Liberals prepare new gun legislation that would allow cities to ban legal handgun ownership in their jurisdictions.

The provincial government under Premier Doug Ford has said they do not agree that cities should be allowed to ban handgun ownership.

Their proposed bill would also take “assault weapons” out of personal circulation in Canada, though they have repeatedly not been able to define what constitutes an assault weapon.

Toronto police say 771 people were injured or killed by gunfire in the city in 2019, up 26 per cent from the year before.

But the violence was not limited to Toronto, with 31 people killed in Peel Region last year.

Multiple GTA police services have re-oriented their deployment patterns in response, with the province and feds kicking in new funds to help pay for the changes.