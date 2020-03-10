

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is in London today as part of trade mission aimed at encouraging “investment and job growth in Toronto.”

Tory is slated to meet with 15 different companies during the course of the two-day trade mission, which is also being attended by representatives from Toronto Global, the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the World Trade Centre Toronto, Tourism Toronto, and Exhibition Place.

According to a press release, the group will “promote Toronto as a competitive global business centre and a hub for research and knowledge development” as well as “pitch the Toronto advantage to specific companies considering investing in Toronto.”

They will be meeting with business leaders from a number of different sectors, including hospitality, financial technology, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

"Toronto's successful economy, quality of life, and welcoming attitude continue to attract people and companies from around the world. During my business mission to London and with the help of our partners, I will have the opportunity to illustrate those traits to U.K. corporations looking to invest in Toronto,” Tory said in the press release.

Tory also led a business delegation to London in October of last year while en route to the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen.