

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Progressive Conservative legislator who publicly denounced Ontario's decision to eliminate the independent office of the French-language services commissioner and a planned French-language university says the province's "partial backtracking" on those issues isn't enough.

Amanda Simard, a rookie legislator who represents a largely Franco-Ontarian riding, says she is not satisfied by the Tory government's announcement late last week that it would create a commissioner position within the office of the provincial ombudsman and establish a Ministry of Francophone Affairs.

The moves appeared aimed at quelling backlash over the university cancellation and the consolidation of the commissioner's office with the ombudsman's -- controversial measures unveiled as part of the province's fall fiscal update.

Simard says she wants the changes completely reversed, but would not say if she would vote against her own party's legislation if that doesn't happen.

She says her party would not allow her to speak to an Opposition motion set to be debated today that calls for the measures to be revoked.

The Progressive Conservatives say Simard made her request too late and their list of speakers was already full.

The NDP motion is not binding.