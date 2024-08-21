

The Canadian Press





Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.

This comes after The Canadian Press sent Ferreri questions regarding the post, which followed a visit to the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre in Peterborough, Ont.

In a statement today, Ferreri says her post was "inartfully worded.'

The Conservative MP says that while cost-of-living can increase social problems, it is 'in no way' an excuse for human trafficking.

In a statement, the KSAC's executive director says many clients have shared over the past several decades that they were trafficked by a parent or guardian and that this issue is not new.

Brittany McMillan says the centre does not hold any specific government or party responsible for sexual violence but urges all forms of government to invest in prevention and support for survivors.

Ferreri serves as the Conservatives' critic on families, children and social development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21. 2024.