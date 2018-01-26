

A longtime Tory MPP says that she shared information about Patrick Brown with party officials on ‘two or three’ occasions prior to his abrupt resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.

PC MPP Lisa MacLeod made the comment to reporters ahead of a caucus meeting to appoint a new interim leader on Friday morning.

She said that she heard “similar things” about Brown and shared that information with members of his campaign team in December. MacLeod, however, said that the officials told her that the information was “unfounded.”

“I am not a police officer, I am not a private investigator but certainly when I heard issues about women I would bring those forward,” she said. “People would tell me things so I would float it up the flag pole.”

MacLeod said that she would prefer to keep the specific nature of the information she shared with officials “confidential,” though she said it was similar to information shared by two women who spoke with CTV News for a story that was aired on Wednesday night.

Though she told reporters at first she made the comment to campaign officials, she clarified her comments in a tweet afterwards.

FYI The concerns I raised were not made to members of the senior campaign team that resigned. They took a principled stand and did the right thing. I'm grateful to them for taking a stand for women. Just to clarify. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) January 26, 2018

She said that she does not know whether other caucus members may have brought information but she said that there “were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard.”

“There has been a lot of speculation and people have heard things throughout a period of time,” she said.

Brown resigned early Thursday morning amid sexual misconduct allegations. He has said that the allegations are 'categorically untrue” and has vowed to remain a MPP while he “definitively” clears his name.

His sister defended him in a Facebook post Friday morning.

