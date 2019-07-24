

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he is now out of surgery following a “successful” operation on his Achilles tendon today.

The procedure, which was performed by doctors at Humber River Hospital, was needed to repair damage caused by a re-occurring injury to the tendon, the mayor’s office said.

“I want to thank the doctors and nurses at Humber River Hospital for their professionalism and excellent care. In particular, I want to thank Dr. Sagar Desai for performing the surgery," Tory said in a written statement sent out Wednesday.

"I am determined to be back on my feet and visiting community events across the city as quickly as possible."

Tory said he will take part in briefings and meetings but he will not be attending public events for the next 10 to 14 days.

Earlier this week, the mayor told reporters that he will likely require crutches for the next few months.