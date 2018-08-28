

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg are expected to provide an update on a fire at a St. James Town highrise that left about 1,500 residents displaced.

The six-alarm fire broke out at 650 Parliament Street on Aug. 21 after a massive electrical fire sent thick black smoke through multiple floors.

While most of the units in the apartment building did not sustain significant damage, the main electrical distribution system was significantly comprised. The building currently has no power and officials have said residents may not be able to move back in for several months.

Beginning on Monday, tenants have been able to line up to retrieve some of their belongings. Prior to getting in the lineup, residents were required to pre-register at the rear of 260 Wellesley Street.

A notice sent to residents prior to Monday morning said property management is expecting higher demands of entrance in the first week and that is why they are asking residents to only grab basic necessities. Tenants have been asked to return later in the week or next week to grab additional items.

Tory and Pegg are expected to speak at 2:15 p.m.

The building is expected to be closed to residents at 8 p.m. and will reopen on Wednesday morning.