Pop-up vaccination clinics are being held at two TTC subway stations in the city’s east end this week, as the city shifts its resources to more targeted initiatives.

The city closed four of its nine mass vaccination clinics earlier this week in order to redeploy hundreds of staff to areas of the city where vaccination rates are lower.

The move is part of a wider shift to a so-called “last mile” strategy that will increasingly target the roughly 18 per cent of eligible residents that have not yet received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of that effort, mobile teams are fanning out across the city and vaccination clinics have been set up at Main Station and Victoria Park Station this week. Those clinics are running from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day through tomorrow in partnership with East Toronto Health Partners.

The pop-up clinics are relatively small in scale compared to the city’s mass vaccination clinics but were able to vaccinate more than 200 people on Tuesday with roughly half of those being first doses.

“That means there is a need out there for these types of clinics for people who haven't had the chance or have been reluctant to get vaccinated,” Mayor John Tory said while touring the clinic at Victoria Park Station on Wednesday. “There's a much higher ratio of first doses happening at these clinics than we are seeing elsewhere and that's a good thing because those are people who didn't do it before and who are doing it now maybe thanks to the fact we made it so accessible for them to come to the subway stations. Put the clinics in the right spot at the right time and people will get vaccinated.”

More than 6,000 doses of COVID-19 are still being administered in Toronto each day but the pace of vaccination has slowed to a crawl compared to earlier this summer with more than 75 per cent of residents now fully immunized.

Tory conceded that getting the remainder of eligible residents vaccinated “will be challenging” but he said that the city is committed to the work and hopes to stage additional vaccination clinics at other TTC stations beginning in September.

The TTC previously held several vaccination clinics for employees but these are the first that are open to all members of the public.

“This is about saving lives and keeping people out of the hospital,” Tory said.