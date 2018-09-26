

Chris Fox, CP24.com





John Tory says that if he is re-elected he will work to reduce the youth unemployment rate by more than a quarter, something that he says could help to prevent countless young people from “ending up in situations that are not good for them and are not good for our community.”

Tory made the comment to reporters after participating in a roundtable with youth leaders at the offices of the Hammer Heads training program on Weston Road. First established in 2009, the program provides training and apprenticeship opportunities in the construction industry for at-risk youth from underserved communities.

“There are far too many young people today struggling to find a job or even a pathway to a job,” Tory said. “Just that little bit of support we are talking about today and some of the programs we are talking about today can make the difference between going down the right path and having a great job and opportunities and going down the wrong path where you are attracted to guns and gangs.”

Tory wants to reduce youth unemployment rate to 11 per cent

When Tory was first elected mayor in 2014 the youth unemployment rate stood at 22 per cent but since then it has went down to 15 per cent, according to data contained in the Toronto Foundation’s Vital Signs Report.

Tory said that if re-elected he will commit to further reducing the youth unemployment rate to 11 per cent, so it will effectively have been cut in half over eight years.

He said that he will accomplish that, in part, by continuing to expand the Partnership to Advance Youth Employment program, which helps connects young people with private sector employers. Tory said he is particularly interested in recruiting more employers from the fast-growing film and tech sectors to participate in that program.

“We have tripled the number of young people getting jobs through this program because we have tripled the number of employers and that came about because I stated a goal that we then worked hard to achieve over the last four years,” Tory said.

In addition to the continued expansion of the PAYE program, Tory said that he also wants to double the number of youth job fairs hosted by the city and create special employment zones to cut red tape for small businesses, particularly in isolated communities.

“We have to make sure that we are not going to waste the talent and ideas represented by all these young people behind me,” he said.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.