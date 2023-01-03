Mayor John Tory is proposing a $48.3-million budget increase for the Toronto Police Service.

“One of our principal responsibilities is to keep our community safe and to keep Torontonians safe. This will show itself in a proposed 4.3 per cent increase in the police budget,” Tory said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the investment.

The city says the proposed funding brings the service’s 2023 budget to just over $1.1 billion. In 2021, the police budget was roughly $1.076 billion.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.