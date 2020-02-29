

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that he believes a tentative agreement reached with the city’s outside workers’ union is “fair” to both taxpayers and members of CUPE Local 416.

Tory made the comment at a news conference on Saturday morning, less than 12 hours after negotiators for the city and the union reached a last-minute agreement to avert a work stoppage that could have begun just after midnight.

The details of the agreement are not being revealed pending ratification by the union and city council.

“When the details are made public after ratification you will see that that the agreement meets the goals of the city and the mandate of our bargaining committee. Most importantly, we were able to work with our bargaining agent partners and conclude a timely agreement without a labour disruption,” Tory said. “I firmly believe that this is a good outcome for everyone. In a world that is growing ever more unpredictable I am proud that we continue to get things done here at Toronto City Hall in a calm and respectful way that produces results and maintains stability.”

Tory said that negotiations between the city and CUPE Local 416 had been ongoing since September but ramped up over the last week when the two sides agreed to bring in lawyer William Kaplan to act as a mediator.

He said that while there were matters of contention at the table, the discussions remained “respectful at all times” with both sides focused on getting a deal done.

“The parties stayed at the table, extended the deadline (for a lockout/strike), brought in a mediator and worked away and got a deal. So in the end it doesn’t matter sort of how close, how late, how early,” he said. “The fact is there is a deal and it is deal that I believe is fair both for the workers of Local 416 and the residents of the City of Toronto and that is always what we sought.”

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, CUPE Local 416 President Eddie Mariconda called the tentative agreement “a good deal” for union members and taxpayers.

He added that he is confident that it will be “strongly approved” when it goes to the membership as a whole for ratification.

“Throughout this process our members have been dedicated to providing great servicers across the city. We love working for the city and its residents and are happy there will be no disruption to these vital services,” he said.

CUPE 416 represents about 5,000 outside workers, including paramedics, garbage collectors, and park staff.

It had been without a contract since Dec. 31.