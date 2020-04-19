

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A number of dignitaries, including Police Chief Mark Saunders, Fire Chief Mattew Pegg and Mayor John Tory, will be travelling down Toronto’s Hospital Row tonight to salute the healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The event, which is being organized by the Toronto Police Service, is set to take place at 7:45 p.m.

Few details have been provided at this point, though it is expected to include stops outside several downtown hospitals.

“I am going with a whole cavalcade of police, fire and EMS and we are going to go doing what a lot of people are already doing their own neighbourhoods and that is that thanking the doctors, nurses and other employees who have been on the frontlines and, quite frankly, are taking some risk to their own health to help other people,” Tory told CP24 on Sunday morning.

A number of smaller events have already been held in neighbourhoods across the city to honour healthcare workers, many of which have involved residents applauding or banging pots and pans from their balconies and porches.