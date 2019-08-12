

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he has secured $4.5 million in additional funding from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments to help curb gun violence in Toronto.

Details were not provided about exactly what the funding will be used for but the mayor’s office says the additional money came after discussions between Mayor Tory, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

"I want to thank the provincial and federal governments for joining with the City of Toronto to take immediate action,” Tory said in a news release issued Monday.

“These additional resources for our Toronto Police Service will fund an even more intensive focus on those responsible for inflicting gun violence on our neighbourhoods as well as increasing police presence to keep communities safe.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a violent long weekend in the city of Toronto.

Seventeen people were shot in 14 separate shooting incidents over the August long weekend, prompting calls for action from members of the community.

The mayor’s office said Police Chief Mark Saunders will outline the police service’s plan to address the spike in shootings “in the coming days.”

“I welcome Mayor Tory's initiative in securing funding from all three levels of government to help address gun violence in our city. We know that most gun violence in Toronto is directly connected to street gang activity. The Toronto Police Service has a comprehensive plan to address the issues we're facing,” Saunders said in a statement emailed to members of the media.

“We will continue to work with our communities to reduce gun violence in our city. Together we will create safer spaces.”

Premier Doug Ford issued his own news release on the subject on Monday, stating that the province is “doing everything in its power” to fight gang violence.

“I’m proud we’re taking the necessary steps today to give our men and women in uniform the extra boost they need to go after these violent criminals. They have our backs and we will always have theirs," Ford said.

“Our government is investing $25 million over four years to support the fight against gun and gang violence in the City of Toronto...Today, our government is delivering by taking the necessary steps to authorize up to $1.5 million of our contribution to be used to put boots on the ground where they are needed most to keep people safe.”

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will be meeting with Tory on Tuesday to discuss ways to address gun violence as well as other issues facing the city.

“We recognize this has been a deadly few weeks in the GTA,” Trudeau said.“This is something that indeed we have taken significant steps on but we recognize there is always more to do.”